'Squid Game' Season 2 Confirmed By Show's Creator!

Squid Game series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has some huge news!

During a red carpet event last night, he made a big reveal.

He confirmed there will officially be a second season of the show!

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

