Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 6:06 pm

Taylor Swift Put an Easter Egg in the 'All Too Well' Short Film Teaser

Taylor Swift just can’t help herself!

The 31-year-old Red superstar revealed that she’s continuing to drop clues left and right regarding thing to come, including within her recently released “All Too Well” teaser trailer.

Click inside to read more…

TikTok user @mrperfectlyfine13 posted a screenshot of Twitter user @goldenstring’s discovery that the car in the clip is actually a 1989 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

As fans know, 1989 is one of Taylor‘s albums she’s due to re-record, resulting in a panic from a fandom that it’s a hint the album could be the one coming next after this month’s Red (Taylor’s Version).

She herself seemingly confirmed the find was an intentional Easter egg with a comment: “Can’t stop won’t stop being cryptic and weird – that’s just the beginning it’s gonna be a fun week,” she teased on the TikTok.

If you missed it, check out the teaser trailer now!

Watch the clip…

@mrperfectlyfine13

The car in the All Too Well short film was made in 1989!!!! ##taylorswift ##SwiftTok ##swiftie ##redtaylorsversion ##1989

♬ All Too Well Taylor Swift – TaylorswiftxFolklore

