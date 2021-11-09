Tom Hanks Picks His Top Three Movies He's Made & They Might Surprise You!

Tom Hanks is looking back at his extensive filmography and revealed his own top three movies he has made.

During an appearance on The Ringer’s “Bill Simmons Podcast”, the 65-year-old Finch actor spoke about his career and picked out three of his favorite movies he’s made, with a slight tweak.

Instead of just his favorite, Tom chose to turn it around to the three he enjoyed making the most.

Click inside to see which movies Tom Hanks picked out…

“I would not do it according to the way the movies came out,” he noted in the interview. “I’d do it the way of the personal experience I had while doing them.”

Tom first picked out an outlier – Cloud Atlas.

“We shot [Cloud Atlas] on a hope and a dream and nothing but a circle of love,” he shared. “That was the first time I’d ever shot extensively in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this big, massive ensemble of fantastic people who were just trying to do the hardest, best work on a deep throw…that whole movie was such a deep throw that making it was magical.”

Tom‘s second film he picked out was A League of Their Own, naming it his favorite film he’s ever made, mostly because he just got to play baseball all summer long during pre-production and shooting.

He also highlighted Cast Away, which was shot in Fiji.

“We just had bold adventures when making that movie,” Tom shared. “We were out in the middle of the ocean trying to grab shots. We were out in Fiji and my whole family was with me. Nothing but adventures every single day.”

Just recently, Kristen Stewart also rated her own films.

Tom‘s Finch, is streaming on Apple TV+ now.