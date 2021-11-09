Top Stories
Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Travis Scott Went to Dave & Buster's Party After Astroworld Incident & Was Unaware of Tragedy (Report)

Travis Scott reportedly was unaware of the mass casualty incident at his Astroworld Festival over the weekend.

The 30-year-old rapper reportedly went to Dave & Buster’s for an after-party thrown by Drake following the horrifying events, TMZ reported.

Travis was allegedly not told that people died at the festival immediately after the show.

Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” a source told the outlet.

The source claims Drake also had no idea.

When someone told Travis at Dave & Buster’s about the tragedy, he reportedly immediately left the party.

Lawsuits continue to come in against Travis, including one filed Tuesday (November 9) by the family of a 9-year-old boy who is in critical condition after being trampled at the show.

Drake recently released a statement, breaking his silence about the events.
