Val Chmerkovskiy Opens Up About His Future on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Val Chmerkovskiy and his celeb partner, Olivia Jade, were eliminated from Dancing With The Stars this week, and now, he’s opening up about his future on the show.

The 35-year-old pro dancer has been on the reality competition show since its second season, and as a pro dancer since season 13 in 2011.

Speaking to ET, Val admitted that this was probably his latest on the show.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?” he mused. “Probably. Probably.”

Val added, “I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”

He did add that there is no bad blood between him and the show, as to the reason why he’s probably leaving.

“There’s no burned bridges, there’s nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show,” Val explained. “I hope I’ve served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it’s mutually love and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Many other pros have left the show and returned, including Artem Chigvintsev. Val‘s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, left the show permanently in season 25.

Val is married to fellow pro, Jenna Johnson, who is still competing in season 30 with JoJo Siwa.