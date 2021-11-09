Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Had Sex 'Multiple Times Every Day' Early in Marriage

Will Smith is getting very candid about his love life.

The superstar spoke about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his Apple TV+ interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, he spoke about the early days of his relationship as Oprah read from his new memoir Will, via E! News.

“We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months…I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying,” he wrote.

“Since you’re not dead, we assume you won the competition,” Oprah added.

He laughed and said: “Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah…you know, those early days were spectacular. Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it’s four hours. It’s four hours if we exchange a sentence.”

He added that their long talks are “the center of why we’ve been able to sustain and why we’re still together, not choking the life out of each other.”

He also opened up about a very difficult moment with his son, Jaden.