You's Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold Spark Romance Rumors After Being Seen Together in New Photos

Tue, 09 November 2021 at 1:12 pm

There’s a big rumor that Victoria Pedretti and Dylan Arnold might be more than just former co-stars!

The You actors were seen running errands together in new photos, prompting fans to speculate if they’re perhaps good pals…or something more!

The 26-year-old actress and 27-year-old actor were photographed on Sunday, November 7, shopping for home essentials and grabbing coffees together in pics obtained by Page Six. They both co-starred in the most recent season of You together portraying Love Quinn and Theo Engler.

Neither Victoria not Dylan have in any way confirmed they are in a relationship, but there has been some fan speculation on celeb Instagram account DeuxMoi.

You’s third season is currently available to stream on Netflix, and will be back for a fourth season.
Photos: Getty
