Alexander Skarsgard Seen Out & About In NYC In Rare Sighting

Alexander Skarsgard holds on to a green duffle bag while walking around his New York City neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon (November 10).

The 45-year-old actor hasn’t been spotted out in quite a while, and was dressed very casually as he headed off to the gym for a workout session.

Alexander can currently be seen in Passing, opposite Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson. He plays John, Ruth‘s character’s racist husband, who has no idea that she’s mixed race.

The film is streaming on Netflix now.

Next up for Alexander is a recurring role on HBO’s Succession.

He’s set to portray “Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.”

Get all the latest news about Succession on JustJared.com now!