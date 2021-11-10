All These Marvel Stars Have Been Named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive Over the Years!

Paul Rudd is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

The 52-year-old Ant-Man actor has joined a long list of actors and musicians who have received the big honor from the entertainment magazine.

Over the years, many Marvel stars have been named the Sexiest Man Alive, and Paul is now the seventh star to join the list.

JustJared.com has compiled a list of all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive over years.

Before Paul‘s announcement was revealed, it was rumored that this other Marvel star would actually be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Click through the slideshow to check out all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive…