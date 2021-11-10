Top Stories
'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 1:41 am

All These Marvel Stars Have Been Named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive Over the Years!

Continue Here »

All These Marvel Stars Have Been Named 'People's Sexiest Man Alive Over the Years!

Paul Rudd is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

The 52-year-old Ant-Man actor has joined a long list of actors and musicians who have received the big honor from the entertainment magazine.

Over the years, many Marvel stars have been named the Sexiest Man Alive, and Paul is now the seventh star to join the list.

JustJared.com has compiled a list of all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive over years.

Before Paul‘s announcement was revealed, it was rumored that this other Marvel star would actually be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Click through the slideshow to check out all the Marvel stars that have been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: EG, Extended, Marvel, Sexiest Man Alive, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Hailey Bieber is showing her love for hubby Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenna Johnson gushes over working with JoJo Siwa - Just Jared Jr
  • We can't stop watching Suni Lee's latest DWTS performance - Just Jared Jr
  • The Wanted has a new Christmas song out - Just Jared Jr