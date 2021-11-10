Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 11:55 pm

Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens & Alexandra Shipp Premiere 'tick, tick...BOOM!'

Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens & Alexandra Shipp Premiere 'tick, tick...BOOM!'

Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens are kicking off the 2021 AFI Festival!

The three actors stepped out for the premiere of their new movie, tick, tick…BOOM! held at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday (November 10) in Hollywood for opening night of the annual film festival.

Andrew, Alexandra and Vanessa were joined by Julie Oh, Robin de Jesus, director Lin-Manuel Miranda, Steven Levenson, Judith Light, and Joshua Henry for the red carpet event.

Vanessa event made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Cole Tucker. Sarah Hyland, and Edward James Olmos were special guests at the event, too.

tick tick…BOOM! arrives in select theaters on Friday, November 12. It will be on Netflix a week later.

FYI: Andrew wore a burgundy Dunhill suit for the premiere tonight. Alexandra wore a custom Christian Siriano ensemble. Vanessa wore a lacey Vera Wang look. Robin wore Canali.

Click inside to see 55+ pictures of the cast of tick, tick…BOOM! at the AFI Festival 2021…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexandra Shipp, Andrew Garfield, Cole Tucker, Edward James Olmos, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Julie Oh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robin De Jesus, Sarah Hyland, Steven Levenson, Vanessa Hudgens

