Angelina Jolie Reveals If She'd Want to Reprise Her Role as Thena for a Solo 'Eternals' Spinoff

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her future in the Eternals franchise.

In a new interview with Brazilian outlet CinePop per Collider, the 46-year-old actress revealed whether she’d want to reprise her role as Thena in an solo spinoff.

Angelina began by saying that it took her a long time to play a superhero as she was waiting for the right part and previous proposals “didn’t feel like the right one.”

She went on to say that she “wanted to be part of this family, I wanted to see all these superheroes together” and that she joined the film before reading the script.

As for whether she’d want to star in a solo movie, the actress said, “I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has.”

She continued, “I think it’s fun thinking of where they’ve been over the years. We’ve got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that’s fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.”

