Wed, 10 November 2021 at 9:18 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy Joins 'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-Yeon For CFDA Fashion Awards 2021

Anya Taylor-Joy hits the red carpet in a chic purple look next to Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon for the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards held at The Grill Room on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The two Netflix stars stepped out for the event which honors the outstanding contributions to American fashion across best design talent, to recognizing the celebrities who bring fashion to the forefront across the globe.

Alongside Anya and Ho-Yeon, Kehlani, Iman, Kid Cudi, Ciara, Evan Mock and Tommy Dorfman were also seen at the event.

FYI: Anya wore an Oscar de la Renta look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and a Gigi Burris hat. Ho-Yeon wore Louis Vuitton.

Photos: Getty
