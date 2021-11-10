Avril Lavigne Reveals the Story of Giving 'Breakaway' to Kelly Clarkson

Avril Lavigne is talking about how Kelly Clarkson ended up with “Breakaway,” which went on to become a big hit.

The 37-year-old “Bite Me” superstar opened up in an interview with Audacy Check In on Wednesday (November 10).

During the conversation, she spoke about penning the song, which ended up as the namesake of Kelly‘s 2004 album Breakaway.

“Oh my gosh. Isn’t that crazy? ‘Breakaway’ was a song that I worked on and co-wrote for my first album, Let Go. I just didn’t like it,” she admitted.

“It was like a ballad. I was just like, it feels like a church song. I was just not there,” she laughed.

“It went to Kelly Clarkson, and I’m pretty sure it went No. 1. She has an incredibly strong, beautiful voice and an insane range. She took that song to the next level and f–king owned it, so that was cool. On my last tour, I actually added it to my set list for the first time,” she continued, adding that she’d be down to perform it with Kelly sometime.

