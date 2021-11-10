Billy Crystal to Return to Broadway in Musical Adaptation of 'Mr. Saturday Night'

Billy Crystal is returning to Broadway.

Variety reports the 73-year-old actor will be reprising his role as Buddy Young Jr. in an adaptation of the 1992 film Mr. Saturday Night.

The outlet writes that David Paymer will also be returning as Buddy’s brother Stan Yankelman.

Performances will begin at at the Nederlander Theatre on March 1, 2022 with the show set to officially open on March 31, 2022.

It will be Billy‘s first show on Broadway since the Tony Award-winning production of 700 Sundays, a one-man show that explored his relationship with his father and premiere in 2004.

“Creating and portraying the 75-year-old comedian Buddy Young Jr. in the film of ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ was one of the highlights of my career — 30 years ago I needed five hours of make-up to play him, now I just show up. It’s been a joy to collaborate once again with the brilliant and hilarious Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, my co-writers from the film, and to be joined by the wonderful team of Jason Robert Brown, Amanda Green, Ellenore Scott and directed by John Rando. And it doesn’t get any better than sharing a stage with Randy Graff, my old friend David Paymer, and Chasten Harmon. Together we have created a truly funny and moving musical comedy. I can’t wait to come back to Broadway next year at the Nederlander Theatre,” the comic said in a statement.

