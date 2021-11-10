Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 8:43 pm

Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher To CMA Awards 2021 After His Comments About Aaron Rodgers

Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher To CMA Awards 2021 After His Comments About Aaron Rodgers

Carrie Underwood stuns in a silver spiked dress at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 38-year-old singer posed alongside her husband, Mike Fisher, on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Just days ago, Mike publicly supported Aaron Rodgers following his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tonight, Carrie is up for Entertainer of the Year, alongside Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. She will also be performing “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

Check out all the nominations , and take a look at all the performances planned!

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 2021 CMA Awards…
Just Jared on Facebook
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 01
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 02
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 03
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 04
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 05
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 06
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 07
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 08
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 09
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 10
carrie underwood mike fisher cma awards 11

Photos: Getty, ABC
Posted to: 2021 CMA Awards, Carrie Underwood, CMA Awards, Mike Fisher

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr