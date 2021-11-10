Carrie Underwood Brings Husband Mike Fisher To CMA Awards 2021 After His Comments About Aaron Rodgers

Carrie Underwood stuns in a silver spiked dress at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 38-year-old singer posed alongside her husband, Mike Fisher, on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Just days ago, Mike publicly supported Aaron Rodgers following his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tonight, Carrie is up for Entertainer of the Year, alongside Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. She will also be performing “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

