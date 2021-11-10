'Celebrity Big Brother' Confirmed to Return in 2022, CBS Reveals Midseason Schedule!

Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 11:28 am

Celebrity Big Brother is set to return in 2022 and CBS revealed the news in a press release revealing the midseason schedule.

In competition with NBC’s Winter Olympics, CBS is airing 19 total hours of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. This is the first season of CBB in a few years, so fans are understandably quite excited!

There are some new additions to the CBS mid-season schedule as well.

Click inside to see the full midseason schedule…

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022
8 pm The Equalizer
9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles
10 pm S.W.A.T. (new time slot premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 3
8 pm The Neighborhood
8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola
9 pm NCIS
10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i

TUESDAY, JAN. 4
8 pm FBI
9 pm FBI: International
10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
8 pm The Amazing Race (Season 33 premiere, two hours)
10 pm GOOD SAM (series premiere)
Note: The CSI: Vegas season finale airs Dec. 8

THURSDAY, JAN. 6
8 pm Young Sheldon
8:30 pm United States of Al
9 pm Ghosts
9:30 pm B Positive
10 pm Bull

FRIDAY, JAN. 7
8 pm Undercover Boss (Season 11 premiere)
9 pm Magnum P.I.
10 pm Blue Bloods

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
8 pm The Price Is Right at Night
9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
8 pm The Price Is Right at Night
9 pm The Amazing Race (regular time slot premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
8 pm Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

MONDAY, JAN 31
8 pm (5 pm PT) Grammy Awards

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (Season 3 premiere)

THURSDAY, FEB. 3
9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

FRIDAY, FEB. 4, 11 and 18
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours each Friday)

SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 13 and 20
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 7 and 14
9 pm Celebrity Big Brother

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9, 16 and 23 (season finale)
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

SATURDAY, FEB. 19
8 pm Celebrity Big Brother

MONDAY, FEB. 21
9 pm Celebrity Big Brother (two hours)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
8 pm Survivor (Season 42 premiere, two hours)
Photos: CBS
