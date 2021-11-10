CMA Awards 2021 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

The winners of the 2021 Country Music Association Awards have been announced!

The awards event, which were hosted by Luke Bryan, just wrapped on ABC on Wednesday night (November 10).

Going into this year’s event, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton had the most nominations with five each.

American Idol alum Gabby Barrett was also atop the nominations list with four nods.

Congrats to all of the winners!

Click inside to see the full list of winners…

Keep scrolling to find out who won…

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

-Eric Church

-Luke Combs – WINNER

-Miranda Lambert

-Chris Stapleton

-Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

-“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown (Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt)

-“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett (Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale; Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin)

-“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

-“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

-“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) – WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

-“29” – Carly Pearce (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

-“Dangerous: The Double Album” – Morgan Wallen (Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

-“Heart” – Eric Church (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

-“Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

-“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) – WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

-“Forever After All” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

-“The Good Ones” – Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

-“Hell Of A View” – Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

-“One Night Standards” – Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

-“Starting Over” – Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton – WINNER

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

-Gabby Barrett

-Miranda Lambert

-Ashley McBryde

-Maren Morris

-Carly Pearce – WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

-Dierks Bentley

-Eric Church

-Luke Combs

-Thomas Rhett

-Chris Stapleton – WINNER

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

-Lady A

-Little Big Town

-Midland

-Old Dominion – WINNER

-Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

-Brooks & Dunn

-Brothers Osborne – WINNER

-Dan + Shay

-Florida Georgia Line

-Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

-“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

-“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

-“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Producer: Martin Johnson

-“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

-“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins – WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

-Jenee Fleenor, fiddle – WINNER

-Paul Franklin, steel guitar

-Aaron Sterling, drums

-Ilya Toshinskiy, banjo

-Derek Wells, guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

-“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris, Director: TK McKamy

-“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown, Director: Peter Zavadil

-“Gone” – Dierks Bentley, Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

-“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney), Director: Patrick Tracy – WINNER

-“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne, Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

-Jimmie Allen – WINNER

-Ingrid Andress

-Gabby Barrett

-Mickey Guyton

-HARDY