CMA Awards 2021 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed!

The 2021 CMA Awards are set to air tonight on ABC and we have the full list of performers and presenters set to take the stage!

It’s going to be a huge night celebrating country music’s best, and Just Jared will be live blogging the entire evening.

FULL LIST OF CMA AWARDS PERFORMERS

Eric Church

Mickey Guyton

Dan + Shay

Brothers Osborne

Miranda Lambert

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Jimmie Allen

Blake Shelton

Gabby Barrett

Zac Brown Band

Keith Urban

Thomas Rhett

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will sing “If I Didn’t Love You”

Chris Young and Kane Brown will sing “Famous Friends”

Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy will sing “Beers on Me.”

FULL LIST OF CMA AWARDS PRESENTERS

Ingrid Andress

Alan Jackson

Trisha Yearwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Lionel Richie

Monarch stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins

“Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter