CMA Awards 2021 - Performers & Presenters List Revealed!
The 2021 CMA Awards are set to air tonight on ABC and we have the full list of performers and presenters set to take the stage!
The 2021 CMA Awards are set to air tonight on ABC
FULL LIST OF CMA AWARDS PERFORMERS
Eric Church
Mickey Guyton
Dan + Shay
Brothers Osborne
Miranda Lambert
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Jimmie Allen
Blake Shelton
Gabby Barrett
Zac Brown Band
Keith Urban
Thomas Rhett
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing their duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”
Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will sing “If I Didn’t Love You”
Chris Young and Kane Brown will sing “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy will sing “Beers on Me.”
FULL LIST OF CMA AWARDS PRESENTERS
Ingrid Andress
Alan Jackson
Trisha Yearwood
Kelsea Ballerini
Lionel Richie
Monarch stars Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins
“Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter