Dakota Johnson Promotes Her Company's New Anal Plug

Dakota Johnson has a different kind of gift idea for your upcoming holiday season.

The 32-year-old Fifty Shades star, who joined sexual wellness brand Maude last year, revealed a small adult toy that could be perfect for gift-giving this year.

Called simply the “cone,” the anal plug was in the works ever since Dakota joined as co-creative director and investor, she told InStyle.

“When I first came onto the company, I asked if there would ever be some kind of an anal product because I know that there are so many people that are curious about it and, you know, there are so many parts of one’s anus that are erogenous zones that I think could just be fun for people to explore,” she said.

The product, described as being made out of body-safe, soft-touch, FDA-grade silicone, is waterproof, durable and easy to clean, and retails for $30.

“Just as an anal plug is ‘taboo,’ a lot of women think a vibrator is taboo — and a lot of women can’t orgasm from penetrative sex alone. I think that that fact is obviously becoming more well-known, but there are people that I have gifted a vibe to, and it’s been their first vibrator, and that is a very cool thing to do,” Dakota says.

“But similarly with cone, you know, stimulating a man’s prostate or even a female’s A-zone can add so much to sex and also be beneficial for prostate health,” she added.

“A lot of men and women will be like, I heard you’re involved in this company and they always kind of have a hushed voice [when they ask questions]. And I’m like, it’s totally cool! I love being able to speak about sexual wellness, standing behind Maude. It has sparked a conversation that is so necessary…everyone should have access to quality education, first of all, and products surrounding sexual wellness.”

“Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer. You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying,” Dakota amusingly added.

Check out the product right here.

