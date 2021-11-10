Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 12:31 pm

Diane Keaton Mistakes Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon, 18, for Leonardo DiCaprio & Reese Calls Her Out in Her Instagram Comments!

Diane Keaton Mistakes Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon, 18, for Leonardo DiCaprio & Reese Calls Her Out in Her Instagram Comments!

Diane Keaton posted a video compilation highlighting “male beauty” but accidentally posted a photo of Deacon Phillippe, mistaking him for a young Leonardo DiCaprio!

If you don’t know, Deacon is the 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

In the video compilation, which has an image of Deacon as the first photo, has Diane narrating over the pic, “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid.”

Well, Reese saw the video and commented!

Click inside to read what she said…

You can see the comment exchange in the gallery of this post, but Reese responded with, “Diane, the first one is my son.”

You can see Diane‘s reaction to Reese‘s revelation in the gallery of this post, and see Diane‘s original video on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane keaton confuses leanardo dicaprio for deacon phillippe 01
diane keaton confuses leanardo dicaprio for deacon phillippe 02

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Deacon Phillippe, Diane Keaton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr