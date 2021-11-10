Diane Keaton Mistakes Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon, 18, for Leonardo DiCaprio & Reese Calls Her Out in Her Instagram Comments!

Diane Keaton posted a video compilation highlighting “male beauty” but accidentally posted a photo of Deacon Phillippe, mistaking him for a young Leonardo DiCaprio!

If you don’t know, Deacon is the 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.

In the video compilation, which has an image of Deacon as the first photo, has Diane narrating over the pic, “Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio. Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid.”

Well, Reese saw the video and commented!

Click inside to read what she said…

You can see the comment exchange in the gallery of this post, but Reese responded with, “Diane, the first one is my son.”

You can see Diane‘s reaction to Reese‘s revelation in the gallery of this post, and see Diane‘s original video on Instagram.