Wed, 10 November 2021 at 12:08 pm

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Gets First Look Photos!

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' Gets First Look Photos!

The first look photos from Downton Abbey: A New Era have just been revealed online, along with a short teaser clip!

Returning cast members include Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton, with new cast additions including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Check out the teaser below, and see the first look pics in the gallery. The film will be released in the United States on March 18, 2022.
Photos: Focus Features
