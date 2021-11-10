Duchess Kate Middleton Reunites with 2 Holocaust Survivors During Museum Appearance

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries, on Wednesday (November 10) in London, England.

The Duchess got to see the exhibition and meet with some of the individuals involved in the project. The Duchess also reunited with Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein. The Duchess photographed both Steven and Yvonne as part of a 2020 project marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

