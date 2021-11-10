Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021

Duchess Kate Middleton Reunites with 2 Holocaust Survivors During Museum Appearance

Duchess Kate Middleton Reunites with 2 Holocaust Survivors During Museum Appearance

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) visits the Imperial War Museum to officially open two new galleries, The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries, on Wednesday (November 10) in London, England.

The Duchess got to see the exhibition and meet with some of the individuals involved in the project. The Duchess also reunited with Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein. The Duchess photographed both Steven and Yvonne as part of a 2020 project marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

If you missed it, an Oscar winner recently revealed what he said to the Duchess that caught her quite off guard.

Check out all the photos from Duchess Kate Middleton’s appearance today in London…
