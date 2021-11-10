Emma Corrin Enjoys An Afternoon of Shopping in Venice

Emma Corrin is enjoying a solo day out in Venice!

The 25-year-old The Crown star stepped out to do some shopping on Tuesday (November 2) in Venice, Italy.

For her outing, Emma looked cool in a dark burgundy coat over a red cardigan and tan trousers paired with black sunglasses and Vans sneakers.

Emma has been in Italy for the past few weeks filming Netflix‘s upcoming adaptation of D.H. Lawrence‘s Lady Chatterley’s Lover. You can check out the latest set pics here!

Several weeks ago, it was announced that Emma will be starring in FX's upcoming limited series, The Retreat.

Over the summer, Emma Corrin opened up about coming out as queer and why they decided to share their journey on social media.