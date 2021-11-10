'Gossip Girl' Trailer Teases What's to Come in the 2nd Half of Season 1!

Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 1:30 pm

The trailer for season 1 part 2 of Gossip Girl has just debuted!

The first season stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, Savannah Lee Smith, Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gouty, and is currently available to stream on the streaming service.

Part 1 debuted the first six episodes in July of 2021, and part 2 will debut on Thursday (November 25).

Be sure to check out season one of Gossip Girl on the streaming service right now.

If you missed it, find out the absolute most popular TV show on HBO Max right now!

Check out the trailer for the second half of the season…
