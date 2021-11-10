Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 6:15 pm

Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Head to Private 'Hawkeye' Screening in London

Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Head to Private 'Hawkeye' Screening in London

Hailee Steinfeld waves to some fans outside her hotel as she heads to a private screening of Hawkeye in London, England on Wednesday night (November 10).

The 24-year-old actress joined her co-star Jeremy Renner as they headed out together to screen their new Disney+ and Marvel series, which is set to premiere in just a few weeks.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hailee opened up about the advice Jeremy gave to her as they were filming the series earlier this year, especially about archery.

“I wanted [the archery] to be second nature by the time I got out to Atlanta to shoot, but the first time we met, Jeremy was like, ‘Listen, you’re going to get there and you’re not even shooting a real arrow, it’s all CGI,’” she shared. “But I was still grateful to have the mechanics down.”

You can check out the first trailer for the show now!
Posted to: Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner

