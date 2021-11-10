Top Stories
'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies &amp; Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 10:05 am

Henry Cavill Confirms He Wants to Play Superman Again

There has been a lot of speculation about Henry Cavill and if he’s done playing Superman.

Well, he just made an official statement on his stance!

In 2018, a report emerged suggesting Henry was done playing the superhero.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Henry told THR. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again. There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

After the report emerged that Henry was done playing Superman, he made it clear he would come back if the opportunity presented itself.
