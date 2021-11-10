Jamie Dornan & Caitriona Balfe Arrive at 'Belfast' Q&A Screening

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe arrive at a Q&A screening for their new film Belfast at Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday night (November 9).

The pair were seen greeting fans as they made their way into the building.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Dornan

Click inside to see the pics…

Jamie kept it casual for his appearance in a black sweater with navy trousers, while Caitriona opted for a black blazer layered over a white t-shirt with black pants.

Belfast is being described as a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, November 12 and you can watch the trailer here.

Earlier this week, Jamie celebrated the release of the movie by performing a rendition of “Everlasting Love” at the premiere’s afterparty! See the video here.