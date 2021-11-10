Kanye West Reaches Out to Soulja Boy After Dropping Him From 'Donda'

Kanye West is reaching out.

The Donda rapper revealed in a screenshot of a text exchange that he apologized to Soulja Boy for dropping his verse from his new album.

“Yo it’s Ye. Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse,” Kanye explained.

“Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted,” Soulja responded.

The exchange came after Soulja Boy lashed out online after learning the final version of the album didn’t contain his verse.

“idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song ‘remote control’ and I don’t hear my verse on it… hmm f— that n—a,” he said at the time.

If you didn’t know, Kanye West reportedly has a new girlfriend as well. Find out more about the alleged relationship!