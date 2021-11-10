Katy Perry Makes Surprise Appearance at CMA Awards 2021 Next To Jennifer Hudson

Katy Perry turns heads on the red carpet in a sleek mocha dress at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 37-year-old singer met up with Jennifer Hudson on the red carpet, who wore an equally stunning red pantsuit and skirt for the ceremony.

Later tonight, Jennifer will be hitting the stage for a special performance.

Katy joined her American Idol co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan (the host of the show!) to present the first award of the night, which went to Chris Stapleton.

Chris picked up the Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors for “Starting Over”.

FYI: Katy wore a Vivienne Westwood dress. Jennifer wore a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Check out 15+ pictures of Katy Perry and Jennifer Hudson at the CMA Awards 2021…