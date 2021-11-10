Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 5:23 pm

Letitia Wright Is Not Vaccinated, May Cause 'Black Panther' Sequel Delays (Report)

Letitia Wright is potentially causing a Black Panther sequel delay.

The 28-year-old actress, who came under fire for seemingly sharing anti-vaccine sentiments on social media last year, is not vaccinated, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and that may lead to production issues.

Production was already stalled after she sustained an injury earlier in the month.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, who plays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman), is not vaccinated, and went home to London after sustaining the recent injury, according to the report.

Her return to the United States for a possible shoot in Atlanta, where the movie is filming, could be an issue now that, as of November 8, the CDC implemented rules requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers to the United States be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status before getting on a plane.

Letitia Wright is not a U.S. citizen.

Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers,” her rep previously said.

black panther 2 paused letitia wright injury 01
black panther 2 paused letitia wright injury 02
black panther 2 paused letitia wright injury 03
black panther 2 paused letitia wright injury 04
black panther 2 paused letitia wright injury 05

