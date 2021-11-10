Top Stories
'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 3:07 am

Liev Schreiber Zips Around NYC on An Electric Scooter

Liev Schreiber is zooming around the Big Apple!

The 54-year-old Ray Donovan actor rode around on an electric scooter as he spent the afternoon running errands on Tuesday (November 9) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

For his outing, Liev kept things casual in a trucker hat, black sweater, and black sweatpants.

He also stayed safe while wearing a medical face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks ago, Liev joined tons of other stars at the 2021 American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala. Check out all the stars that were in attendance!

If you missed it, some very exciting Ray Donovan news was announced!

See the latest photos of Liev Schreiber in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid USA
