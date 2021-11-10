Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 10:33 pm

Luke Bryan Arrives for Hosting Duties at CMA Awards 2021 with Wife Caroline Boyer

Luke Bryan Arrives for Hosting Duties at CMA Awards 2021 with Wife Caroline Boyer

Luke Bryan has arrived at the 2021 CMA Awards!

The 45-year-old country singer stepped out for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

Luke – who is hosting the awards show – was joined on the red carpet by his wife Caroline Boyer.

Other stars in attendance included Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Zachary Levi, along with The Wonder Years stars Dule Hill and Sayonc Sengbloh.

Check out all the nominations, and take a look at all the performances planned!

FYI: Zachary is wearing a Hugo Boss suit. Dule is wearing an Etro suit and Manolo Blahnik boots.

Check out 15+ pictures of Luke Bryan and the other stars stepping out for 2021 CMA Awards…
