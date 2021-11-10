Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 8:14 pm

Maren Morris & Gabby Barrett Couple Up With Their Hubby's At The CMA Awards 2021

Maren Morris hits the red carpet next to husband Ryan Hurd for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

The twosome were joined by many other country couples including Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner, Elle King and Dan Tooker, Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, and Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis.

Emma Slater, who was Jimmie‘s pro dance partner on Dancing With The Stars, was also seen at the event, along with Breland.

If you didn’t see, find out who all is up for a coveted award tonight, and take a look at all the performances planned!

FYI: Jimmie wore a Travis Austin hat, Black Menswear suit, Styles of Elise shirt and Paul Kaufman boots. Gabby wore a Melique Street look with a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Click inside to see 25+ pictures of Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett and more with their S.O.’s at the CMA Awards 2021…
