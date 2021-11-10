Mariah Carey & McDonald's Team Up for Christmas-Inspired 'Mariah Menu'

Mariah Carey is teaming up with McDonald’s!

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” superstar has collaborated with the fast food giant on the Mariah Menu, which will be available starting Dec. 13.

The Mariah Menu will give fans the chance to sample the singer’s famous items, including the classic cheeseburger, Big Mac, soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald’s signature warm apple pie.

Fans will also earn 12 days of different free goodies when they spend $1 or more in the McDonald’s app.

“All I want for Christmas is all of you to try the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s,” Mariah said in a new commercial for the promotion.

“Yes, darlings, I got my holiday wish this year: my very own menu from one of my absolute faves!” she continued. “We’ve made a list of the food both you and I love, and checked it twice, so save the date — Dec. 13 — I’ll see you at McDonald’s next month!”

McDonald’s has previously teamed up with Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

To access the daily deals, customers can download the McDonald’s app and visit the deals section. Only one item is available per day at participating McDonald’s, through Dec. 24.

