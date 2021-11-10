Miranda Lambert Celebrates Her Birthday at CMA Awards 2021 with Husband Brendan McLoughlin!

Miranda Lambert is celebrating her birthday at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards!

The country singer stepped out with hubby Brendan McLoughlin on her 38th birthday at the awards show held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Lambert

Other stars in attendance included Kelsea Ballerini and husband Morgan Evans, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton, Ingrid Andress, Maddie and Tae, and Tenille Townes.

Tonight, Miranda is up for Entertainer of the Year, alongside Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton.

Check out all the nominations, and take a look at all the performances planned!

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Valdrin Sahiti dress. The members of Lady A are wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Ingrid is wearing Dsquared2. Mickey is wearing a Safiyaa gown.

Click inside to see 20+ pictures of Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and the other stars stepping out for the awards show…