NFL Fines Green Bay Packers For COVID-19 Protocols; Aaron Rodgers & Allen Lazard Get Additional Fines

The Green Bay Packers are in hot water with the NFL.

The Wisconsin based team has been fined by the governing football association, according to reports from People and ESPN.

Following Aaron Rodgers‘ admission that he was in fact, not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the NFL has fined the Packers $300,00 for not complying with the league’s protocols.

Aaron and wide receiver Allen Lazard were also additionally charged $14,650 each for violations.

In a statement, an NFL spokesperson revealed that there had been multiple instances in which both Aaron and Allen violated the league’s requirements for unvaccinated players.

Both athletes attended a Halloween party while unvaccinated, which NFL protocols don’t allow. The protocols say that unvaccinated players aren’t allowed to attend any gathering of more than three players outside club facilities

The Packers team were also fined for their recent Halloween party. It was not a sanctioned party, but the club was aware that the party occurred and “did not discipline Rodgers or Lazard and failed to report their violations to the league,” according to the spokesperson.

The NFL also reviewed footage from inside the Packers’ facilities, and found that there were “a few isolated instances” where Aaron and Allen failed to wear masks inside.

“There was no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violations,” the spokesperson added.

According to the NFL, future violations from the team could result in possible change of draft position or loss of draft choices. Aaron and Allen could also face more discipline for future violations.

Aaron’s fiancee, Shailene Woodley, spoke out about his activities and defended him.