Nick Cannon Reveals Who His Favorite 'Baby Mama' Is - Watch!

On the latest episode of his Fox daytime talk show, Nick Cannon, on Wednesday (November 10), the 41-year-old The Masked Singer host interviewed Andy Cohen.

During their chat, Nick and Andy, 53, took part in a Watch What Happens Live round of “Plead the Fifth.”

Nick first asked Andy to name the worst three guests he’s had on WWHL, but Andy pleaded the fifth and avoided answering the question.

Andy then asked Nick, “Who is your favorite baby mama?”

Despite the audience chanting to “Plead the fifth!” Nick decided to answer the question!

“I got this. I ain’t scared of you, Andy. My favorite baby mama is the next one,” Nick said.

Obviously shocked, Andy responded, “I don’t think that was a good answer.”

If you didn’t know, Nick is a dad to seven children, with four different mothers.

Most recently, Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. A few weeks later, son Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, was also born.

Back in December 2020, Nick and Brittany Bell welcomed daughter Powerful Queen. They are also parents to 4-year-old son Golden.

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

