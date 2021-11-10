Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Transform Into Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz in 'Being the Ricardos' Trailer!

The first full length trailer for Being the Ricardos has arrived!

Here’s a synopsis: Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Being the Ricardos is due out in theaters on December 10 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on December 21.

If you missed it, there was a bit of a casting controversy involved in Nicole‘s casting and she spoke out about it. Another actress campaigned hard to play the iconic icon.