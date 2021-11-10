Nicole Kidman Supports Husband Keith Urban at CMA Awards 2021

Nicole Kidman shows off her sexy style while arriving for the 2021 Country Music Association Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 10) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 54-year-old Being The Ricardos actress joined her musician husband, Keith Urban, on the red carpet.

While not nominated for an award this year, Keith is slated to perform at the show tonight. Find out all the performances planned for tonight here.

If you haven’t seen it, check out the trailer for the recently released Being the Ricardos movie now!

The 2021 CMA Awards are airing live RIGHT NOW on ABC, and streaming on Hulu!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Saint Laurent cutout dress.

Click inside to see 10+ pictures of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the CMA Awards 2021…