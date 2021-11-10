Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 1:22 pm

Paul Rudd Auditions for People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Paul Rudd Auditions for People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Paul Rudd is putting his sexy skills to the test.

Stephen Colbert took viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the audition process for People Magazine‘s coveted Sexiest Man Alive slot on Tuesday’s episode (November 9) of The Late Show.

During the audition, the hopefuls placed their left hand on a photo of themselves and pledged to “be a man” and “stay alive.”

Paul, who went on to become the winner for 2021, answered questions, like how as a baby he first realized his sexiness – although he revealed he has a “weird foot,” and it nearly cost him the title.

Before the big announcement was made, many fans believed that Paul‘s Marvel co-star would actually be this year’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Watch the hilarious audition…
Photos: Getty Images
