Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 7:08 pm

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make A Regal Arrival To Salute To Freedom Gala 2021

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make A Regal Arrival To Salute To Freedom Gala 2021

Meghan Markle looks amazing in a gorgeous red gown next to husband Prince Harry as they arrive the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala held at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a regal arrival for the event, where Harry is slated to present an award, called the Intrepid Valor Award, to five servicemen.

The Salute to Freedom Gala, held on Remembrance Day, recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry both made appearances at panels in the Big Apple, opening up about issues they are most passionate about.

FYI: Meghan wore a red Carolina Herrera gown.

Click inside to see 25+ pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at the Salute to Freedom Gala in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 01
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 02
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 03
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 04
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 05
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 06
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 07
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 08
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 09
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 10
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 11
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 12
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 13
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 14
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 15
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 16
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 17
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 18
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 19
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 20
prince harry meghan markle freedom gala nyc 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr