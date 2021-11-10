Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make A Regal Arrival To Salute To Freedom Gala 2021

Meghan Markle looks amazing in a gorgeous red gown next to husband Prince Harry as they arrive the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala held at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on Wednesday night (November 10) in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a regal arrival for the event, where Harry is slated to present an award, called the Intrepid Valor Award, to five servicemen.

The Salute to Freedom Gala, held on Remembrance Day, recognizes extraordinary leadership and honors the brave men and women who serve.

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry both made appearances at panels in the Big Apple, opening up about issues they are most passionate about.

FYI: Meghan wore a red Carolina Herrera gown.

