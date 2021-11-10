'Queen of the Universe' Cast Includes 'American Idol' & 'Drag Race' Alums - Queens Revealed!

There are many familiar faces in the cast of Queen of the Universe!

The upcoming drag singing competition series, set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 2, includes 14 contestants from a variety of different backgrounds, including plenty of former reality TV stars.

The new cast of 14 queens represents 10 regions around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China, and India, and features several pageant winners and alums from The X Factor, American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as The Switch.

Each episode, the queens will perform in front of a live audience and judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Vanessa Williams and Leona Lewis. Graham Norton will host the competition.

The winner will receive a $250,000 prize.

Find out who is competing…