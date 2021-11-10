Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 4:00 pm

Scott Disick Seen Out to Dinner with Model Hana Cross

Scott Disick Seen Out to Dinner with Model Hana Cross

Scott Disick was recently photographed out to dinner with model Hana Cross, 24.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was seen with a group leaving Nobu in Malibu on Monday (November 8) and Hana was part of the group. Last month, Scott was photographed with another model, Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

This is the first time that Hana and Scott have been seen out together. No word if they’re just pals or run in the same circles! You can see pics at PageSix.

If you don’t know, Hana was previously linked to Brooklyn Beckham.

The last time Brooklyn and Hana were publicly photographed together was back in July of 2019. He is now engaged to Nicola Peltz.
Just Jared on Facebook
hana cross photos 01
hana cross photos 02
hana cross photos 03
hana cross photos 04
hana cross photos 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hana Cross, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr