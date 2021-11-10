Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

Henry Cavill Just Confirmed Something Fans Have Been Wondering About!

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 4:52 pm

'Selena + Chef' Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max - Find Out Where the Show's Heading Next!

Selena Gomez is cooking up another season!

The 29-year-old superstar’s HBO Max Original cooking show, Selena + Chef, has been renewed for Season 4, the streamer announced Wednesday (November 10).

The fourth season of the show is set to premiere next year.

The final four episodes of season three debut this Thursday (November 11) and feature chefs Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi and Gabe Kennedy.

Here’s what to expect: “Selena + Chef is back, this time with Selena and her friends and family heading to the beach. Season four will take place at a beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. Like in its first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.”

“I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations,” Selena said.

Selena Gomez was recently the subject of some viral dating rumors!
