Top Stories
People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

People Are Shook Over What Blake Lively Did to Her $1,000 Manolo Blahniks!

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

This Star Just Revealed Why She's Been Absent From Instagram For So Long

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 1:10 pm

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Trailer Teases a Lot of Drama to Come - Watch Now!

'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Trailer Teases a Lot of Drama to Come - Watch Now!

The trailer for season four of Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is here!

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

The reality series stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim , along with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

The series is set to debut on November 24.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Amanza Smith, brett oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae Young, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald., Maya Vander, Netflix, Romain Bonnet, Selling Sunset, Television, Vanessa Villela

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Demi Lovato says they would date an extraterrestrial - Just Jared Jr
  • So many old friends returned for the Supergirl series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jackie Evancho explained why she took a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Addison Rae is hanging out with a famous friend - Just Jared Jr