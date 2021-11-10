'Selling Sunset' Season 4 Trailer Teases a Lot of Drama to Come - Watch Now!

The trailer for season four of Netflix‘s Selling Sunset is here!

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market… and each other.

The reality series stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim , along with Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan.

The series is set to debut on November 24.