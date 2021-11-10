Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 1:58 pm

The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Roasted by Celeb Friends & Family in Netflix's 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' - Watch a Clip!

The Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted!

The superstar trio will star in the upcoming Netflix special Jonas Brothers’ Family Roast, out on November 23.

The show will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, and features guest stars including Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.

The special includes Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, their wives Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, as well as Nick‘s The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

Here’s what to expect: “Jonas Brothers Family Roast is a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests – all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

Watch the first clip…
