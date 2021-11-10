'The Masked Singer' Season 7 - Two Stars Unmasked During Group A Semi-Finals

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who was unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight!

Bull, Pepper, Skunk, and Jester returned to the stage for a performance during the Group A Semi-Finals on Wednesday (November 10).

At the end of the episode, there was a shocking double eliminations and two stars were unmasked!

According to Fox, “the Season 6 contestants hold a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

Jester – ELIMINATED

It was… Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten

Pepper – ELIMINATED

It was… Natasha Bedingfield