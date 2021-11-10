Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 9:05 pm

'The Masked Singer' Season 7 - Two Stars Unmasked During Group A Semi-Finals

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know who was unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight!

Bull, Pepper, Skunk, and Jester returned to the stage for a performance during the Group A Semi-Finals on Wednesday (November 10).

At the end of the episode, there was a shocking double eliminations and two stars were unmasked!

According to Fox, “the Season 6 contestants hold a combined 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards.”

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.

Click inside to find out who was voted off the show…

Keep scrolling to find out who was eliminated…

Masked Double Elimination

Jester – ELIMINATED

Masked photo

It was… Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten

Masked Double Elimination

Pepper – ELIMINATED

Masked photo

It was… Natasha Bedingfield
Photos: FOX
