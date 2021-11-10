Top Stories
'People's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive Is...

Bella Hadid Shares Crying Selfies & Opens Up About Her Anxiety

Disney+ Fans Are Going to Want to See This News

Wed, 10 November 2021 at 11:02 am

Wendy Williams Shares Health Update Amid Absence from 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Wendy Williams is sharing an update about her health.

On Monday (November 9), the 57-year-old TV personality took to social media to discuss her health amid her absence from The Wendy Williams Show.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” she wrote. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

“I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there,” she continued. “I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.”

She concluded her note by thanking her fans for their support.

“Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!” Wendy said. “You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

It was announced in September that Wendy had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, leading the show to push its season premiere date to October 4. It was subsequently postponed again, with guests hosts filling in for Wendy.

Following the news of her breakthrough COVID diagnosis, it was reported that she was taken for psychiatric evaluation.
