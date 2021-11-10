Who is Bull on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

Group A is back on The Masked Singer!

Group A members Bull, Skunk, Pepper, and Jester returned to the stage for another performance on Wednesday (November 10).

While on stage, Bull performed “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Here’s who was sent home last week on The Masked Singer…

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for the Bull!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- In the clue package, Bull reveals he grow up in a “small, small town surrounded by a lot of cows.”

- Says, “The doors I knocked on simply didn’t open. I heard ‘No’ again and again and again. I didn’t give up and eventually Hollywood, and even Forbes, took notice.”

- We see a map with “Cooperstown” shown – where the Baseball Hall of Fame is.

- Bull walks up to a beach where we see a stuffed animal lion sitting on a rock.

PANEL GUESSES: Brian Littrell, Sisqo, Dwayne Johnson

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- When he was in school, he marched to the beat of his own drum. He felt the safest in the garage, where he put on shows that were “sold out” in his head.

- A photo of Walt Disney Concert Hall was shown.

- Performing a song that reminds him of his first crush and his first heartbreak. Said that “the first one hurts the most” and then performed Rascal Flatt’s “What Hurts the Most.”

- Inside the Bull’s locker were cheerleaders and he said he’s always been a fan of “school spirit. Nothing makes me happier than the sound of the crowd.”

PANEL GUESSES: Darren Criss, Justin Timberlake, Brandon Flowers, Rufus Wainwright, Kevin Jonas, Zac Efron

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says “My parties are notorious for having great music, everybody dancing”

- We see a flyer for Carnegie Hall in New York City

- Says, “As a kid, I was actually a wall flower, but now I’m the life of the party”

- We see some scrubs and a stethoscope

- Brings out a wrapped gift with red bells on it as a party favor

PANEL GUESSES: Donald Glover, Anthony Ramos, Leslie Odom Jr.

FOURTH PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Says he once left his “stable job to go and chance my dreams”

- We see the a pile of nails

- We see a framed photo of Hall & Oates

- He holds up the comedy and tragedy masks – a possible theater/acting reference?

- Brought out an iMac computer from 1998, says the sound will live in his head “rent-free”

PANEL GUESSES: Taye Diggs, Cheyenne Jackson, Lil Nas X

FIFTH PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- He’s a “solo” performer

- “Very nervous” to be on a show like this and to be competing with all the other stars

- His extra clue is a “Ring”

- He and guest judge Will.I.Am have “a lot” in common

PANEL GUESSES: Billy Porter, Usher, Jason Derulo

OUR GUESSES: Todrick Hall