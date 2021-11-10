Top Stories
Wed, 10 November 2021 at 8:33 pm

Who is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

We have a new wild card joining the competition!

Jester returned to the stage on The Masked Singer on Wednesday (October 10).

Jester is competing on the show with fellow Group A members Bull, Skunk, and Pepper..

While on stage, Jester performed “I am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys.

Here’s who was sent home last week on The Masked Singer

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Jester!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Calls himself an “icon” and says he’s “changed the course of history”

- Has been named one of 100 most influential people of all time

- Lots of chickens and eggs shown

- Says, “I’ve also been called a scoundrel. I’ve offended heads of state, and been banned from famous venues”

- We see him getting handcuffs slapped on his wrists

- A space shuttle is floating in the air

- Brings out a plaid, ripped up blazer

PANEL GUESSES: Dee Snider, Ricky Gervais, Roger Daltrey

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- He and his wife have been together for 45 years

- His extra clue is cake

- He lives in the same neighborhood as judge Robin Thicke

PANEL GUESSES: Joe Elliott from Def Leppard, Elon Musk, Simon Cowell, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers

OUR GUESSES: Alice Cooper

