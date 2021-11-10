Who is Jester on 'The Masked Singer' Season 6? Spoilers, Clues & Guesses Revealed!

We have a new wild card joining the competition!

Jester returned to the stage on The Masked Singer on Wednesday (October 10).

Jester is competing on the show with fellow Group A members Bull, Skunk, and Pepper..

While on stage, Jester performed “I am a Man of Constant Sorrow” by Soggy Bottom Boys.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Jester!

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Calls himself an “icon” and says he’s “changed the course of history”

- Has been named one of 100 most influential people of all time

- Lots of chickens and eggs shown

- Says, “I’ve also been called a scoundrel. I’ve offended heads of state, and been banned from famous venues”

- We see him getting handcuffs slapped on his wrists

- A space shuttle is floating in the air

- Brings out a plaid, ripped up blazer

PANEL GUESSES: Dee Snider, Ricky Gervais, Roger Daltrey

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- He and his wife have been together for 45 years

- His extra clue is cake

- He lives in the same neighborhood as judge Robin Thicke

PANEL GUESSES: Joe Elliott from Def Leppard, Elon Musk, Simon Cowell, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers

OUR GUESSES: Alice Cooper